    Asakatsu brings cultures together [Image 1 of 3]

    Asakatsu brings cultures together

    YOMITAN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.04.2025

    Photo by Stephen Satkowski 

    10th Support Group

    Spec. Cameron S. Henley, 10th Support Group, engages with Okinawan citizens during a recent Asakatsu engagement between 10th Support Group Soldiers and locals in Yomitan, Okinawa.

    Date Taken: 08.04.2025
    Date Posted: 08.10.2025 20:00
    Photo ID: 9249016
    VIRIN: 250805-O-TV703-3476
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 3.71 MB
    Location: YOMITAN, OKINAWA, JP
    This work, Asakatsu brings cultures together [Image 3 of 3], by Stephen Satkowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Asakatsu brings cultures together
    Okinawan citizens join in asakatsu language exchange
    Asakatsu brings Japanese and American Soldiers together

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Gift of Gab Bridges Cultures at Asakatsu

