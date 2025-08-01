Gift of Gab Bridges Cultures at Asakatsu

Cups of steaming coffee, the hum of friendly chatter, and bursts of laughter fill a cozy Okinawan café twice a month as locals and members of the American military gather for Asakatsu, a lively morning language exchange whose name literally means “morning activity.” More than just a meeting, it’s a warm, caffeinated bridge connecting people, cultures, and stories through the simple joy of conversation.



“If you want to learn the Japanese language, dive into the culture, and just about anything else Okinawa has to offer, this is a great place to start that conversation,” said Maj. (CH) Fortune Isaiah Aisabokhae of the 10th Support Group.



The American Consulate in Naha first brewed up the idea back in 2010, aiming to create a space where Okinawans eager to learn English could meet Americans stationed on the island. Over the years, the tradition has flourished, now involving multiple service branches, with the 10th Support Group proudly supporting the effort for the past four years.



“The program was launched by the U.S. Consulate Naha in 2010 to connect Americans from the bases with local residents eager to learn English,” explained Dawn Suni, Public Affairs Officer at the U.S. Consulate General Naha. “Through regular interactions, Okinawan residents can get to know Americans on a personal level, fostering friendship and mutual understanding. At the same time, Americans gain firsthand experience of Okinawan culture and perspectives. These exchanges not only nurture lasting friendships but also strengthen the ties between the United States and Okinawa.”



The gatherings, held on the first and third Tuesdays of each month, draw a small but enthusiastic crowd, usually a dozen or so Japanese locals and a handful of military participants. Dates and locations are announced on the Consulate’s Instagram page, but the magic happens in person—where language barriers dissolve over cappuccinos and shared laughter.



“I love to speak English,” said Keiichi Yasunaga, a high school student and Japan–U.S. exchange student ambassador. “I feel like speaking English with friends while enjoying a good drink is the best way to start the day. It’s such a cozy, uplifting time.”



Yasunaga, who dreams of becoming a diplomat, already spent a year abroad in Denmark and hopes that gatherings like these will sharpen his language skills. “English is the biggest tool for communication in the world,” he said with conviction.



Local businesses have embraced the effort as well. “Asakatsu brings people together beyond borders,” said Kunihiro Matsuba, owner of Pine Leaves coffee shop, one of the event’s welcoming hosts. “We’re honored to offer a space where trust and warm connections can begin to grow.”



For the 10th Support Group, Asakatsu is one of many ways they invest in their relationship with the Okinawan community. Over the years, they’ve volunteered in schools, joined cultural festivals, and sought out opportunities to engage with locals on their own turf.



“For me, these language exchanges are one of the most meaningful ways we connect with our Okinawan neighbors,” said Col. Torrance G. Cleveland, commander of the 10th Support Group. “It’s not just about improving language skills—it’s about showing respect, learning the culture firsthand, and strengthening the partnerships we deeply value.”



Capt. Boris Oros says the sessions are a refreshing break from routine and an invaluable tool for real-world learning. “These exchanges provide a low-pressure environment to use a language, beyond textbook learning,” Oros said. “You pick up nuances, customs, and perspectives you won’t find in a classroom.”



For Specialist Cameron S. Henley, Asakatsu is as much about personal growth as it is about language. “It gets me out of my comfort zone and helps me open up more,” Henley said. “I’ve always been shy, but the locals make it easier than I ever imagined.”



What began as a modest effort to bridge a communication gap has grown into something deeper, a shared space for cultural understanding, mutual respect, and genuine human connection. Here, participants aren’t just trading vocabulary; they’re exchanging perspectives, traditions, and pieces of their daily lives.



In a way, Asakatsu reflects the broader spirit of the U.S.–Japan alliance: relationships built not in boardrooms or official ceremonies, but in the everyday moments, over coffee, conversation, and the courage to connect.



For the 10th Support Group, it’s a reminder that living in a host nation means more than working side by side, it means showing up, listening, and learning. And sometimes, it all starts with a cup of coffee.

