    Okinawan citizens join in asakatsu language exchange [Image 2 of 3]

    Okinawan citizens join in asakatsu language exchange

    YOMITAN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.04.2025

    Photo by Stephen Satkowski 

    10th Support Group

    Keiichi Yasunaga, (third from left), a high school student and Japan–U.S. exchange student ambassador, joins other Okinawa citizens at a recent asakatsu language exchange in Yomitan village in Okinawa, Japan.

    Date Taken: 08.04.2025
    Date Posted: 08.10.2025 20:00
    VIRIN: 250805-O-TV703-6629
    Location: YOMITAN, OKINAWA, JP
