USS Wayne E. Meyer conducts operations in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility as part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group

250706-N-VM650-1785 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (July 6, 2025) A Military Sealift Command H225 Super Puma, attached to the Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Cesar Chavez (T-AKE 14), takes off from the ship’s flight deck while a set of pallets travel to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108) during a replenishment-at-sea in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)
