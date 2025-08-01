USS Wayne E. Meyer conducts operations in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility as part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group

250706-N-VM650-1185 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (July 6, 2025) A U.S. Sailor cuts the tending line from the spanwire aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108) during a replenishment-at-sea with the Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Cesar Chavez (T-AKE-14) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)
07.06.2025
08.10.2025
U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
