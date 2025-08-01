250706-N-VM650-1033 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (July 6, 2025) A U.S. Sailor fires a shot line from the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108) to the Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Cesar Chavez (T-AKE-14) during a replenishment-at-sea in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)
|Date Taken:
|07.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.10.2025 19:38
|Photo ID:
|9249002
|VIRIN:
|250706-N-VM650-1033
|Resolution:
|3360x2240
|Size:
|991.82 KB
|Location:
|U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Wayne E. Meyer conducts operations in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility as part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group [Image 23 of 23], by PO1 Charles J Scudella III, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.