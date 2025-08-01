Inspiring Future Aviators at Oshkosh

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Tessa Hickerson, an aircrew flight equipment technician assigned to the F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team, interacts with spectators during EAA AirVenture at Oshkosh, Wisonsin, July 23, 2025. With more than 704,000 people in attendance, the event serves as one of the largest platforms for Airmen to share their mission and showcase Air Force capabilities. These engagements help foster public understanding, inspire the next generation, and strengthen the bond between the Air Force and the communities it serves. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Cobin)