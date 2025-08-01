Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Inspiring Future Aviators at Oshkosh [Image 7 of 7]

    Inspiring Future Aviators at Oshkosh

    OSHKOSH, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Cobin 

    1st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Tessa Hickerson, an aircrew flight equipment technician assigned to the F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team, interacts with spectators during EAA AirVenture at Oshkosh, Wisonsin, July 23, 2025. With more than 704,000 people in attendance, the event serves as one of the largest platforms for Airmen to share their mission and showcase Air Force capabilities. These engagements help foster public understanding, inspire the next generation, and strengthen the bond between the Air Force and the communities it serves. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Cobin)

    This work, Inspiring Future Aviators at Oshkosh [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Lauren Cobin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

