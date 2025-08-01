Inspiring Future Aviators at Oshkosh

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Nick “Laz” Le Tourneau, F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team commander, interacts with spectators during EAA AirVenture at Oshkosh, Wisonsin, July 23, 2025. The week-long event drew more than 704,000 attendees, offering a unique opportunity for the Air Force to connect with aviation enthusiasts of all ages. Engaging with the public at events like AirVenture supports the Air Force’s mission to inspire future generations and strengthen community relationships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Cobin)