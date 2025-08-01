Spectators interact with the F-22 Aerial Demonstration Team during EAA AirVenture at Oshkosh, Wisonsin, July 23, 2025. The week-long event drew more than 704,000 attendees, offering a unique opportunity for the Air Force to connect with aviation enthusiasts of all ages. Engaging with the public at events like AirVenture supports the Air Force’s mission to inspire future generations and strengthen community relationships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Cobin)
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.10.2025 16:57
|Photo ID:
|9248809
|VIRIN:
|250723-F-CC148-9055
|Resolution:
|6213x4970
|Size:
|1.69 MB
|Location:
|OSHKOSH, WISCONSIN, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Inspiring Future Aviators at Oshkosh [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Lauren Cobin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.