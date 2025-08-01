Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Inspiring Future Aviators at Oshkosh [Image 2 of 7]

    Inspiring Future Aviators at Oshkosh

    OSHKOSH, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Cobin 

    1st Fighter Wing

    Spectators interact with the F-22 Aerial Demonstration Team during EAA AirVenture at Oshkosh, Wisonsin, July 23, 2025. The week-long event drew more than 704,000 attendees, offering a unique opportunity for the Air Force to connect with aviation enthusiasts of all ages. Engaging with the public at events like AirVenture supports the Air Force’s mission to inspire future generations and strengthen community relationships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Cobin)

    Date Taken: 07.23.2025
    Date Posted: 08.10.2025 16:57
    Photo ID: 9248809
    VIRIN: 250723-F-CC148-9055
    Resolution: 6213x4970
    Size: 1.69 MB
    Location: OSHKOSH, WISCONSIN, US
    This work, Inspiring Future Aviators at Oshkosh [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Lauren Cobin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

