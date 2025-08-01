Maryland Army National Guard Maj. Gen. Janeen Birckhead, adjutant general for Maryland, awards Maj. Gen. Matthew D. Dinmore, the National Guard assistant to the commander, U.S. Cyber Command, and director, National Security Agency and Central Security Service, with the Defense Superior Service Medal during his retirement ceremony at Warfield Air National Guard Base at Martin State Airport, August 10, 2025. The medal recognizes superior meritorious service in a position of significant responsibility. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Hoover)
|08.10.2025
|08.10.2025 16:30
|9248807
|250810-Z-UO452-1063
|2400x1348
|261.78 KB
|MIDDLE RIVER, MARYLAND, US
|6
|0
Maryland cyber two-star general retires after 33 years of service
