Maryland Air National Guard Maj. Gen. Matthew D. Dinmore, the National Guard assistant to the commander, U.S. Cyber Command, and director, National Security Agency and Central Security Service, addresses colleagues, family and friends during his retirement ceremony at Warfield Air National Guard Base at Martin State Airport, August 10, 2025. Dinmore served honorably since 1992, retiring with 33 years of service in the United States Air Force. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Hoover)
This work, Maryland cyber two-star general retires after 33 years of service [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Sarah Hoover, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
