    Maryland cyber two-star general retires after 33 years of service [Image 3 of 4]

    Maryland cyber two-star general retires after 33 years of service

    MIDDLE RIVER, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    08.10.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Hoover 

    175th Wing, Maryland Air National Guard

    Maryland Air National Guard Maj. Gen. Matthew D. Dinmore, the National Guard assistant to the commander, U.S. Cyber Command, and director, National Security Agency and Central Security Service, poses for a photo with his family during his retirement ceremony at Warfield Air National Guard Base at Martin State Airport, August 10, 2025. Dinmore served honorably since 1992, retiring with 33 years of service in the United States Air Force. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Hoover)

    Date Taken: 08.10.2025
    Date Posted: 08.10.2025 16:30
    Photo ID: 9248806
    VIRIN: 250810-Z-UO452-1167
    Resolution: 2400x1348
    Size: 384.49 KB
    Location: MIDDLE RIVER, MARYLAND, US
    This work, Maryland cyber two-star general retires after 33 years of service [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Sarah Hoover, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

