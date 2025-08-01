District of Columbia Army National Guard Medical Detachment Change of Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Craig M. Maceri shakes hands with Col. Jesse A. Dodson during the D.C National Guard Change of Command Ceremony at D.C Armory, August 10, 2025. During the ceremony, Col. Dodson was awarded the Legion of Merit, acknowledged the Soldiers in formation, and delivered his final remarks as commander of the D.C. National Guard Medical Detachment (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Sherald McAulay).