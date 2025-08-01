U.S. Army Col. Jesse A. Dodson greets Soldiers in formation during the D.C. National Guard Medical Detachment change of command ceremony at the D.C. Armory, August 10, 2025. During the ceremony, Col. Dodson was awarded the Legion of Merit, acknowledged the Soldiers in formation, and delivered his final remarks as commander of the D.C. National Guard Medical Detachment (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Sherald McAulay).
|Date Taken:
|08.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.10.2025 16:24
|Photo ID:
|9248790
|VIRIN:
|250810-A-SM347-5404
|Resolution:
|4125x2741
|Size:
|3.33 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, District of Columbia Army National Guard Medical Detachment Change of Command [Image 13 of 13], by SPC Sherald McAulay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.