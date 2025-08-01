District of Columbia Army National Guard Medical Detachment Change of Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Col. Jesse A. Dodson greets Soldiers in formation during the D.C. National Guard Medical Detachment change of command ceremony at the D.C. Armory, August 10, 2025. During the ceremony, Col. Dodson was awarded the Legion of Merit, acknowledged the Soldiers in formation, and delivered his final remarks as commander of the D.C. National Guard Medical Detachment (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Sherald McAulay).