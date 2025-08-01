District of Columbia Army National Guard Medical Detachment Change of Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Craig M. Maceri passes the company guidon to Lt. Col. Nushat Thomas, incoming commander of the D.C. National Guard Medical Detachment, during the change of command ceremony at the D.C. Armory, August 10, 2025. The passing of the unit colors is a time-honored tradition in which the outgoing senior enlisted leader relinquishes responsibility for the Soldiers of the unit by passing the guidon to the incoming senior enlisted leader (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Sherald McAulay).