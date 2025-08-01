Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    District of Columbia Army National Guard Medical Detachment Change of Command [Image 11 of 13]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    District of Columbia Army National Guard Medical Detachment Change of Command

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    08.10.2025

    Photo by Spc. Sherald McAulay 

    715th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Craig M. Maceri passes the company guidon to Lt. Col. Nushat Thomas, incoming commander of the D.C. National Guard Medical Detachment, during the change of command ceremony at the D.C. Armory, August 10, 2025. The passing of the unit colors is a time-honored tradition in which the outgoing senior enlisted leader relinquishes responsibility for the Soldiers of the unit by passing the guidon to the incoming senior enlisted leader (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Sherald McAulay).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.10.2025
    Date Posted: 08.10.2025 16:24
    Photo ID: 9248788
    VIRIN: 250810-A-SM347-7212
    Resolution: 4291x3777
    Size: 3.93 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, District of Columbia Army National Guard Medical Detachment Change of Command [Image 13 of 13], by SPC Sherald McAulay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    District of Columbia Army National Guard Medical Detachment Change of Command
    District of Columbia Army National Guard Medical Detachment Change of Command
    District of Columbia Army National Guard Medical Detachment Change of Command
    District of Columbia Army National Guard Medical Detachment Change of Command
    District of Columbia Army National Guard Medical Detachment Change of Command
    District of Columbia Army National Guard Medical Detachment Change of Command
    District of Columbia Army National Guard Medical Detachment Change of Command
    District of Columbia Army National Guard Medical Detachment Change of Command
    District of Columbia Army National Guard Medical Detachment Change of Command
    District of Columbia Army National Guard Medical Detachment Change of Command
    District of Columbia Army National Guard Medical Detachment Change of Command
    District of Columbia Army National Guard Medical Detachment Change of Command
    District of Columbia Army National Guard Medical Detachment Change of Command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ChangeOfCommand
    MEDDET
    DistrictofColumbiaNationalGuard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download