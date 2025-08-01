500th MIB-T Strengthens U.S.-Japan Partnership at Camp Zama

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. James K. Dooghan, U.S. Army Japan Commanding General, meets with Col. Shawn C. Callahan, 500th Military Intelligence Brigade-Theater Commander, alongside Col. Alan W. Throop, USARJ Assistant Chief of Staff, G-2, Stephen Martyak, Pacific Liasion Detachment Director and Craig Cole, Pacific Liaison Detachment Operations Officer, to discuss the 311th Military Intelligence Battalion’s presence and partnership alongside U.S. Army Japan at Camp Zama, Japan, August 4, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Tiffany Banks)
Date Taken:
|08.03.2025
Date Posted:
|08.10.2025 08:12
Photo ID:
|9248533
VIRIN:
|250810-A-UU257-1004
Resolution:
|5976x4545
Size:
|20.18 MB
Location:
|CAMP ZAMA, JP
Web Views:
|5
Downloads:
|0
