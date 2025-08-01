Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    500th MIB-T Strengthens U.S.-Japan Partnership at Camp Zama [Image 3 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    500th MIB-T Strengthens U.S.-Japan Partnership at Camp Zama

    CAMP ZAMA, JAPAN

    08.03.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tiffany Banks 

    500th Military Intelligence Brigade-Theater

    U.S. Army Brig. Gen. James K. Dooghan, U.S. Army Japan Commanding General, meets with Col. Shawn C. Callahan, 500th Military Intelligence Brigade-Theater Commander, alongside Col. Alan W. Throop, USARJ Assistant Chief of Staff, G-2, Stephen Martyak, Pacific Liasion Detachment Director and Craig Cole, Pacific Liaison Detachment Operations Officer, to discuss the 311th Military Intelligence Battalion’s presence and partnership alongside U.S. Army Japan at Camp Zama, Japan, August 4, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Tiffany Banks)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.03.2025
    Date Posted: 08.10.2025 08:12
    Photo ID: 9248533
    VIRIN: 250810-A-UU257-1004
    Resolution: 5976x4545
    Size: 20.18 MB
    Location: CAMP ZAMA, JP
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 500th MIB-T Strengthens U.S.-Japan Partnership at Camp Zama [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Tiffany Banks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    500th MIB-T Strengthens U.S.-Japan Partnership at Camp Zama
    500th MIB-T Strengthens U.S.-Japan Partnership at Camp Zama
    500th MIB-T Strengthens U.S.-Japan Partnership at Camp Zama
    500th MIB-T Strengthens U.S.-Japan Partnership at Camp Zama

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download