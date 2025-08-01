500th MIB-T Strengthens U.S.-Japan Partnership at Camp Zama

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Col. Shawn C. Callahan, 500th Military Intelligence Brigade-Theater Commander, visits the 311th Military Intelligence Battalion alongside Stephen Martyak, Pacific Liasion Detachment Director and Craig Cole, Pacific Liaison Detachment Operations Officer, to meet with leadership and discuss military intelligence operations with Japan and the upcoming Yama Sakura exercise at Camp Zama, Japan, August 4, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Tiffany Banks)