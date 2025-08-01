500th MIB-T Strengthens U.S.-Japan Partnership at Camp Zama

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Col. Shawn C. Callahan, 500th Military Intelligence Brigade-Theater Commander, meets with Lt. Col. Joshua B. Limberg, 311th Military Intelligence Battalion Commander, to discuss military intelligence operations with Japan and the upcoming Yama Sakura exercise at Camp Zama, Japan, August 4, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Tiffany Banks)