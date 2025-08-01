Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Red Bulls Sharpen Skills at JRTC Ahead of Middle East Mission [Image 3 of 3]

    Red Bulls Sharpen Skills at JRTC Ahead of Middle East Mission

    FORT POLK, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Rachel White 

    2nd Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division

    Lt. Col. Ronald Collins, brigade surgeon assigned to Headquarters & Headquarters Company, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division, Iowa Army National Guard cares for soldiers at Joint Readiness Training Center rotation 25-08 on June 10, 2025. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Rachel I. White)

    Date Taken: 06.09.2025
    Date Posted: 08.10.2025 03:50
    Photo ID: 9248484
    VIRIN: 250609-Z-PI822-1010
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 15.25 MB
    Location: FORT POLK, LOUISIANA, US
    This work, Red Bulls Sharpen Skills at JRTC Ahead of Middle East Mission [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Rachel White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Training

    JRTC
    iowa national guard
    resilience
    mobilization
    deployment

