Soldiers assigned to 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division, Iowa Army National Guard pose for a photo during Joint Readiness Training Center rotation 25-08 at Fort Polk, Louisiana, June 8, 2025. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Rachel I. White)
Red Bulls Sharpen Skills at JRTC Ahead of Middle East Mission
