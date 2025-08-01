Soldiers assigned to Headquarters & Headquarters Company, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division, Iowa Army National Guard establish area of operations at Joint Readiness Center rotation 25-08 June 6, 2025, at Fort Polk, Louisiana. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Rachel I. White)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.10.2025 03:50
|Photo ID:
|9248482
|VIRIN:
|250606-Z-PI822-1008
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|20.26 MB
|Location:
|FORT JOHNSON, LOUISIANA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Red Bulls Sharpen Skills at JRTC Ahead of Middle East Mission [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Rachel White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Red Bulls Sharpen Skills at JRTC Ahead of Middle East Mission
Training