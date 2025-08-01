Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    D.C. National Guard holds Change of Command Ceremony for Commanding General [Image 30 of 30]

    D.C. National Guard holds Change of Command Ceremony for Commanding General

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright 

    DC National Guard

    After approximately two years leading the D.C. National Guard, Maj. Gen. John C. Andonie, Commanding General (Interim) transferred his authority to Brig. Gen. Leland D. Blanchard II, during a Change of Command and Retirement Ceremony at DAR Constitution Hall, in Washington, D.C., on Aug. 9, 2025. Brig. Gen. Blanchard previously served as the Adjutant General (TAG) for the D.C. National Guard. The ceremony was officiated by the Director of the Army National Guard, Lt. Gen. Jonathan M. Stubbs, and attended by hundreds of active and former servicemembers, dignitaries, D.C. officials, and distinguished visitors. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright)

    Date Taken: 08.09.2025
    Date Posted: 08.09.2025 21:16
    Photo ID: 9248197
    VIRIN: 250809-F-PL327-1994
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 3.55 MB
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, D.C. National Guard holds Change of Command Ceremony for Commanding General [Image 30 of 30], by MSgt Arthur Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    DCNG
    Capital Guardians
    Guardian Pride

