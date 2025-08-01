D.C. National Guard holds Change of Command Ceremony for Commanding General

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

After approximately two years leading the D.C. National Guard, Maj. Gen. John C. Andonie, Commanding General (Interim) transferred his authority to Brig. Gen. Leland D. Blanchard II, during a Change of Command and Retirement Ceremony at DAR Constitution Hall, in Washington, D.C., on Aug. 9, 2025. Brig. Gen. Blanchard previously served as the Adjutant General (TAG) for the D.C. National Guard. The ceremony was officiated by the Director of the Army National Guard, Lt. Gen. Jonathan M. Stubbs, and attended by hundreds of active and former servicemembers, dignitaries, D.C. officials, and distinguished visitors. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Enriquez)

