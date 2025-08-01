Command operations during Northern Strike 25-2

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Erick Lizarraga, 22nd Air Task Force (ATF) command chief, addresses Airmen from various installations assigned to the 22nd ATF at an All-Call during Exercise Northern Strike 25-2 at Battle Creek Air National Guard Base, Michigan, Aug. 6, 2025. The 22nd ATF was formed to focus on agile combat employment, rapid deployment and operations in contested environments. Northern Strike is an exercise designed to test Airmen through strenuous, realistic, and dynamic scenarios based on global security challenges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Robert Nichols)