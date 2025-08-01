Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Command operations during Northern Strike 25-2 [Image 4 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Command operations during Northern Strike 25-2

    BATTLE CREEK AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Robert Nichols 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. William Watkins, 22nd Air Task Force (ATF) commander, addresses Airmen from various installations assigned to the 22nd ATF at an All-Call during Exercise Northern Strike 25-2 at Battle Creek Air National Guard Base, Michigan, Aug. 6, 2025. The 22nd ATF was formed to focus on agile combat employment, rapid deployment and operations in contested environments. Northern Strike is an exercise designed to test Airmen through strenuous, realistic, and dynamic scenarios based on global security challenges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Robert Nichols)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.06.2025
    Date Posted: 08.09.2025 16:59
    Photo ID: 9248094
    VIRIN: 250806-F-RX751-1043
    Resolution: 5972x3359
    Size: 8.77 MB
    Location: BATTLE CREEK AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MICHIGAN, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Command operations during Northern Strike 25-2 [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Robert Nichols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Command operations during Northern Strike 25-2
    Command operations during Northern Strike 25-2
    Command operations during Northern Strike 25-2
    Command operations during Northern Strike 25-2
    Command operations during Northern Strike 25-2
    Command operations during Northern Strike 25-2

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Michigan National Guard
    Battle Creek Air National Guard Base
    NS252
    Northern Strike 25-2
    Command
    ACE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download