Command operations during Northern Strike 25-2

U.S. Airmen from various installations assigned to the 22nd Air Task Force conduct command and control operations inside a Wing Operations Center (WOC) during Exercise Northern Strike 25-2 at Battle Creek Air National Guard Base, Michigan, Aug. 6, 2025. The WOC was responsible for command and control functions, ensuring mission generation and overseeing base operations during both routine and contingency situations. Northern Strike is an exercise designed to test Airmen through strenuous, realistic, and dynamic scenarios based on global security challenges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Robert Nichols)