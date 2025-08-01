CP25 USFF Band Performs at the Academy for the Performing Arts in Port of Spain

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (Aug. 8, 2025) Aaron Blenman, a member of the National Philharmonic Orchestra, performs with members of United States Fleet Forces Band “Uncharted Waters” during a visit to the National Academy for the Performing Arts in Port of Spain, Trinidad during Continuing Promise 2025, Aug. 8, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. William Hunter)