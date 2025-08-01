Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CP25 USFF Band Performs at the Academy for the Performing Arts in Port of Spain [Image 7 of 17]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    CP25 USFF Band Performs at the Academy for the Performing Arts in Port of Spain

    PORT OF SPAIN, TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO

    08.08.2025

    Photo by Sgt. William Hunter 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (Aug. 8, 2025) Musician 2nd Class Brandon Emerson, assigned to United States Fleet Forces Band “Uncharted Waters,” receives instruction on how to play steelpans from a member of the Trinidad and Tobago National Steel Symphony Orchestra during a visit to the National Academy for the Performing Arts in Port of Spain, Trinidad during Continuing Promise 2025, Aug. 8, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. William Hunter)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.08.2025
    Date Posted: 08.09.2025 15:42
    Photo ID: 9248017
    VIRIN: 250808-A-LS473-1178
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 1.56 MB
    Location: PORT OF SPAIN, TT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CP25 USFF Band Performs at the Academy for the Performing Arts in Port of Spain [Image 17 of 17], by SGT William Hunter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CP25 USFF Band Performs at the Academy for the Performing Arts in Port of Spain
    CP25 USFF Band Performs at the Academy for the Performing Arts in Port of Spain
    CP25 USFF Band Performs at the Academy for the Performing Arts in Port of Spain
    CP25 USFF Band Performs at the Academy for the Performing Arts in Port of Spain
    CP25 USFF Band Performs at the Academy for the Performing Arts in Port of Spain
    CP25 USFF Band Performs at the Academy for the Performing Arts in Port of Spain
    CP25 USFF Band Performs at the Academy for the Performing Arts in Port of Spain
    CP25 USFF Band Performs at the Academy for the Performing Arts in Port of Spain
    CP25 USFF Band Performs at the Academy for the Performing Arts in Port of Spain
    CP25 USFF Band Performs at the Academy for the Performing Arts in Port of Spain
    CP25 USFF Band Performs at the Academy for the Performing Arts in Port of Spain
    CP25 USFF Band Performs at the Academy for the Performing Arts in Port of Spain
    CP25 USFF Band Performs at the Academy for the Performing Arts in Port of Spain
    CP25 USFF Band Performs at the Academy for the Performing Arts in Port of Spain
    CP25 USFF Band Performs at the Academy for the Performing Arts in Port of Spain
    CP25 USFF Band Performs at the Academy for the Performing Arts in Port of Spain
    CP25 USFF Band Performs at the Academy for the Performing Arts in Port of Spain

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USNS Comfort
    Continuing Promise
    Enduring Promise
    Continuing Promise 2025
    CP25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download