CP25 USFF Band Performs at the Academy for the Performing Arts in Port of Spain

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (Aug. 8, 2025) Musician 2nd Class Brandon Emerson, assigned to United States Fleet Forces Band “Uncharted Waters,” plays the trumpet during a performance at the National Academy for the Performing Arts in Port of Spain, Trinidad during Continuing Promise 2025, Aug. 8, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Army photo illustration by Sgt. William Hunter)