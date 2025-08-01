Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CP25 Port of Spain Medsite Operations and Distinguished Visitors [Image 34 of 35]

    CP25 Port of Spain Medsite Operations and Distinguished Visitors

    PORT OF SPAIN, TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO

    08.07.2025

    Photo by Sgt. William Hunter 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (Aug. 7, 2025) Kamala Persad-Bissessar, prime minister of Trinidad and Tobago, greets a Trinbagonian patient at the med site in Port of Spain, Trinidad during Continuing Promise 2025, Aug. 7, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. William Hunter)

    Date Taken: 08.07.2025
    Date Posted: 08.09.2025 13:32
    Location: PORT OF SPAIN, TT
    TAGS

    USNS Comfort
    Continuing Promise
    Enduring Promise
    Continuing Promise 2025
    CP25

