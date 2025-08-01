CP25 Port of Spain Medsite Operations and Distinguished Visitors

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (Aug. 7, 2025) Lt. Cmdr. Julia Castranova, assigned to the Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20), briefs Kamala Persad-Bissessar, prime minister of Trinidad and Tobago, on eye care for patients at the medical site in Port of Spain, Trinidad during Continuing Promise 2025, Aug. 7, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. William Hunter)