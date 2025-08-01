CP25 Port of Spain Medsite Operations and Distinguished Visitors

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (Aug. 7, 2025) Kamala Persad-Bissessar, prime minister of Trinidad and Tobago, receives a tour of the medical site in Port of Spain, Trinidad during Continuing Promise 2025, Aug. 7, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. William Hunter)
|Date Taken:
|08.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.09.2025 13:32
|Photo ID:
|9247882
|VIRIN:
|250807-A-LS473-1362
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|1.88 MB
|Location:
|PORT OF SPAIN, TT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
