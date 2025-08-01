U.S. Central Command Bids Farewell to Gen. Kurilla, Welcomes New Leadership

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Central Command's (USCENTCOM) incoming commander, U.S. Navy Adm. Brad Cooper, left, and outgoing USCENTCOM outgoing commander, U.S. Army Gen. Michael Erik Kurilla, right, seated during a change of command ceremony, 8 August 2025. Multiple Department of Defense officials attended the event as well as distinguished defense leaders from partner nations around the world. (U.S. Central Command Public Affairs photo by Tom Gagnier)