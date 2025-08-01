Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Central Command Bids Farewell to Gen. Kurilla, Welcomes New Leadership [Image 3 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S. Central Command Bids Farewell to Gen. Kurilla, Welcomes New Leadership

    TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2025

    Photo by Thomas Gagnier 

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs           

    U.S. Central Command's (USCENTCOM) Senior Enlisted Leader, Fleet Master Chief Derrick Walters passes the USCENTCOM flag to the outgoing commander of USCENTCOM, U.S. Army Gen. Michael Erik Kurilla, during a change of command ceremony, 8 August 2025. Multiple Department of Defense officials attended the event as well as distinguished defense leaders from partner nations around the world. (U.S. Central Command Public Affairs photo by Tom Gagnier)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.08.2025
    Date Posted: 08.09.2025 06:39
    Photo ID: 9247614
    VIRIN: 250808-D-VG904-2006
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.55 MB
    Location: TAMPA, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Central Command Bids Farewell to Gen. Kurilla, Welcomes New Leadership [Image 4 of 4], by Thomas Gagnier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Central Command Bids Farewell to Gen. Kurilla, Welcomes New Leadership
    U.S. Central Command Bids Farewell to Gen. Kurilla, Welcomes New Leadership
    U.S. Central Command Bids Farewell to Gen. Kurilla, Welcomes New Leadership
    U.S. Central Command Bids Farewell to Gen. Kurilla, Welcomes New Leadership

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Change of Command
    Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff
    CENTCOM
    USCENTCOM
    Gen. Michael Erik Kurilla
    Adm. Brad Cooper

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download