U.S. Central Command Bids Farewell to Gen. Kurilla, Welcomes New Leadership

U.S. Central Command's (USCENTCOM) Senior Enlisted Leader, Fleet Master Chief Derrick Walters passes the USCENTCOM flag to the outgoing commander of USCENTCOM, U.S. Army Gen. Michael Erik Kurilla, during a change of command ceremony, 8 August 2025. Multiple Department of Defense officials attended the event as well as distinguished defense leaders from partner nations around the world. (U.S. Central Command Public Affairs photo by Tom Gagnier)