U.S. Central Command Bids Farewell to Gen. Kurilla, Welcomes New Leadership

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, U.S. Air Force Gen. Dan Caine, left, the outgoing commander of U.S. Central Command (USCENTCOM), U.S. Army Gen. Michael Erik Kurilla, center, and the incoming commander of USCENTCOM, U.S. Navy Adm. Brad Cooper, right, stand at attention at a change of command ceremony, 8 August 2025. Multiple Department of Defense officials attended the event as well as distinguished defense leaders from partner nations around the world. (U.S. Central Command Public Affairs photo by Tom Gagnier)