MRF-D 25.3: U.S. Marines participate in family day event

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Kayanah D. Brown, an ordnance technician with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 363, Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 25.3, sells unit patches to visitors during a family day event at the Darwin Aviation Museum, Northern Territory, Australia, Aug. 9, 2025. MRF-D is part of an annual six-month rotational deployment to enhance interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and Allies and partners and provide a forward-postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific. Brown is a native of Colorado. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Ezekieljay Correa)