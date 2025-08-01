U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Kayanah D. Brown, an ordnance technician with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 363, Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 25.3, sells unit patches to visitors during a family day event at the Darwin Aviation Museum, Northern Territory, Australia, Aug. 9, 2025. MRF-D is part of an annual six-month rotational deployment to enhance interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and Allies and partners and provide a forward-postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific. Brown is a native of Colorado. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Ezekieljay Correa)
|Date Taken:
|08.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.09.2025 04:59
|Photo ID:
|9247607
|VIRIN:
|250809-M-LU593-2126
|Resolution:
|6959x5219
|Size:
|2.03 MB
|Location:
|DARWIN, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AU
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MRF-D 25.3: U.S. Marines participate in family day event [Image 11 of 11], by Sgt Ezekieljay Correa, identified by DVIDS