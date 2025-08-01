MRF-D 25.3: U.S. Marines participate in family day event

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Visiting families view the interior of an MV-22B Osprey assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 363, Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 25.3, during a family day event hosted by MRF-D 25.3 at the Darwin Aviation Museum, Northern Territory, Australia, Aug. 9, 2025. MRF-D is part of an annual six-month rotational deployment to enhance interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and Allies and partners and provide a forward-postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Ezekieljay Correa)