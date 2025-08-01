Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MRF-D 25.3: U.S. Marines participate in family day event [Image 3 of 11]

    MRF-D 25.3: U.S. Marines participate in family day event

    DARWIN, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AUSTRALIA

    08.09.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Ezekieljay Correa 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 363, Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 25.3, participate in a family day event at the Darwin Aviation Museum, Northern Territory, Australia, Aug. 9, 2025. MRF-D is part of an annual six-month rotational deployment to enhance interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and Allies and partners and provide a forward-postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Ezekieljay Correa)

    Date Taken: 08.09.2025
    Date Posted: 08.09.2025 04:59
    Photo ID: 9247603
    VIRIN: 250809-M-LU593-2100
    Resolution: 7322x4884
    Size: 1.05 MB
    Location: DARWIN, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AU
    This work, MRF-D 25.3: U.S. Marines participate in family day event [Image 11 of 11], by Sgt Ezekieljay Correa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    VMM-363
    MV-22B Osprey
    MRF-D 25.3
    Marines
    community relations
    family day

