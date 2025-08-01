I MEF CG Recognizes Barracks Leadership and Innovation during Operation Clean Sweep II

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Michael S. Cederholm, commanding general of I Marine Expeditionary Force, poses for a photo with volunteers from Behr Paint and The Home Depot Foundation in recognition of their support for Operation Clean Sweep II at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, August 8, 2025. The visit underscored the enduring partnerships and community commitment behind the Barracks 360 Reset initiative, which aims to sustain improved living conditions and strengthen unit cohesion through collaborative effort. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Mary R. Jenni)