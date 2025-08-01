Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    I MEF CG Recognizes Barracks Leadership and Innovation during Operation Clean Sweep II [Image 1 of 3]

    I MEF CG Recognizes Barracks Leadership and Innovation during Operation Clean Sweep II

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Mary Jenni 

    I Marine Expeditionary Force

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Michael S. Cederholm, commanding general of I Marine Expeditionary Force, poses for a photo with volunteers from Behr Paint in recognition of their contributions to Operation Clean Sweep II at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, August 8, 2025. The visit underscored the enduring partnerships and community commitment behind the Barracks 360 Reset initiative, which aims to sustain improved living conditions and strengthen unit cohesion through collaborative effort. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Mary R. Jenni)

    VIRIN: 250808-M-EF648-1087
    This work, I MEF CG Recognizes Barracks Leadership and Innovation during Operation Clean Sweep II [Image 3 of 3], by Cpl Mary Jenni, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Operational Readiness
    Barracks360Reset
    Barracks Maintenance
    Shared Ownership
    Operation Clean Sweep II
    Quality of Life

