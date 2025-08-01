I MEF CG Recognizes Barracks Leadership and Innovation during Operation Clean Sweep II

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Michael S. Cederholm, commanding general of I Marine Expeditionary Force, speaks to Marines and Sailors with 1st Marine Logistics Group, in recognition of volunteer participation in Operation Clean Sweep II at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, August 8, 2025. The visit underscored the enduring partnerships and community commitment behind the Barracks 360 Reset initiative, which aims to sustain improved living conditions and strengthen unit cohesion through collaborative effort. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Mary R. Jenni)
Date Taken:
|08.08.2025
Date Posted:
|08.08.2025 20:04
Photo ID:
|9247318
VIRIN:
|250808-M-EF648-1054
Resolution:
|5709x3806
Size:
|1.52 MB
Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
Web Views:
|2
Downloads:
|0
