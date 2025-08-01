Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Search and Recovery Training [Image 6 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Search and Recovery Training

    AURORA, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hollis 

    Space Base Delta 2

    Personnel from Buckley Space Force Base document simulated remains and debris during a search and recovery training event at Buckley Space Force Base, Colo., July 30, 2025. Detailed documentation is essential for reporting, investigation, and respectful handling of remains. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hollis)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2025
    Date Posted: 08.08.2025 15:32
    Photo ID: 9246838
    VIRIN: 250730-X-IN642-1088
    Resolution: 4758x3166
    Size: 1.94 MB
    Location: AURORA, COLORADO, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Search and Recovery Training [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Joshua Hollis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Search and Recovery Training
    Search and Recovery Training
    Search and Recovery Training
    Search and Recovery Training
    Search and Recovery Training
    Search and Recovery Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    BuckleySFB
    Training
    Exercise

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download