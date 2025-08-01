Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Search and Recovery Training [Image 3 of 6]

    AURORA, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hollis 

    Space Base Delta 2

    Buckley Space Force Base personnel tag simulated remains during a search and recovery training exercise at Buckley Space Force Base, Colo., July 30, 2025. Accurate tagging ensures accountability and supports identification efforts in the aftermath of an incident. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hollis)

    This work, Search and Recovery Training [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Joshua Hollis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

