Buckley Space Force Base personnel scan a designated area for simulated debris and remains during a search and recovery training exercise at Buckley Space Force Base, Colo., July 30, 2025. The exercise emphasized thoroughness and discipline in field recovery procedures. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hollis)
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2025 15:32
|Photo ID:
|9246837
|VIRIN:
|250730-X-IN642-1071
|Resolution:
|6046x4023
|Size:
|2.39 MB
|Location:
|AURORA, COLORADO, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Search and Recovery Training [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Joshua Hollis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.