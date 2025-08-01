Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    341 Missile Wing PA team sharpens studio lighting skills [Image 3 of 7]

    341 Missile Wing PA team sharpens studio lighting skills

    MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE, MONTANA, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Mary Bowers 

    341st Missile Wing

    2nd Lt. Alyssa Zamora-Rai, 341st Missile Wing public affairs officer, and Airman 1st Class Jack Rodriguez Escamilla, 341 MW public affairs specialist, pose with their cameras during a studio photo training August 5, 2025, at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Mont. Malmstrom’s public affairs office documents and shares the day-to-day efforts behind the intercontinental ballistic missile mission. From photography and videography to media relations and community outreach, they ensure the Airmen and operations of the 341 MW are accurately represented to internal and external audiences. Their work strengthens public trust, informs leadership and preserves the legacy of nuclear deterrence. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mary Bowers)

    This work, 341 Missile Wing PA team sharpens studio lighting skills [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Mary Bowers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Malmstrom
    photography
    PA
    public affairs
    341 MW/PA

