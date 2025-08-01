341 Missile Wing PA team sharpens studio lighting skills

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

2nd Lt. Alyssa Zamora-Rai, 341st Missile Wing public affairs officer, takes a photo during a studio photo training August 5, 2025, at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Mont. Malmstrom’s public affairs office documents and shares the day-to-day efforts behind the intercontinental ballistic missile mission. From photography and videography to media relations and community outreach, they ensure the Airmen and operations of the 341 MW are accurately represented to internal and external audiences. Their work strengthens public trust, informs leadership and preserves the legacy of nuclear deterrence. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mary Bowers)