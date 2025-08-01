USS Higbee Conducts Live-Fire Evolution

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250704-N-AM483-4221 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (July 4, 2025) U.S. Sailors prepare the fo’c’sle of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee (DDG 123) for a live-fire evolution in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)