USS Higbee Conducts Live-Fire Evolution

250704-N-AM483-4017 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (July 4, 2025) A U.S. Navy Gunner’s Mate loads a propellant charge from an ammunition magazine in preparation for a live-fire evolution aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee (DDG 123) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)
