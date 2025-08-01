Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Higbee Conducts Live-Fire Evolution [Image 2 of 5]

    USS Higbee Conducts Live-Fire Evolution

    U.S. FLEET FORCES COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    07.03.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Peter McHaddad 

    USS Higbee (DDG 123)

    250704-N-AM483-4043 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (July 4, 2025) A U.S. Navy Gunner’s Mate operates the console of a Mark 45 5-inch gun prior to a live-fire evolution aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee (DDG 123) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)

    Date Taken: 07.03.2025
    Date Posted: 08.08.2025 13:19
    Photo ID: 9246557
    VIRIN: 250704-N-AM483-4043
    Resolution: 4296x3320
    Size: 2.37 MB
    Location: FF
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, USS Higbee Conducts Live-Fire Evolution [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Peter McHaddad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NAVCENT
    C5F
    USCENTCOMPA
    USS HIGBEE
    CENTCOM
    USCENTCOM

