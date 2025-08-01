Hails and Farewells

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2025

    Photo by Jeffrey Grossi 

    911th Airlift Wing

    Lt. Col. Patricia B. Hartman addresses her family and fellow Steel Airmen of the 911th Airlift Wing during her promotion ceremony at Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pa., Aug. 2, 2025. Hartman thanked her loved ones and colleagues for their support as she was promoted to the rank of colonel.
    (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Diana Ferree)

    Legacy and Leadership: Hartman's rises to colonel honoring her mother's military legacy

