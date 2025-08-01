Hails and Farewells

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lt. Col. Patricia B. Hartman addresses her family and fellow Steel Airmen of the 911th Airlift Wing during her promotion ceremony at Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pa., Aug. 2, 2025. Hartman thanked her loved ones and colleagues for their support as she was promoted to the rank of colonel.

(U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Diana Ferree)